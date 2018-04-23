Will Hartlepool United fans score a win on ITV quiz show?

A group of Poolies will hit our screens this afternoon as they make it their goal to win on a day time TV quiz.

The five-strong team will join Warwick Davis as they make a bid for victory on this afternoon's edition of Tenable.

The Cheeky Monkey Hangers will take on the tower, with the contestants challenged to answer top 10 list questions to be in with the chance to win a big cash prize in the show, which is hosted by the actor, presenter, writer, director and producer.

The programme will be aired on ITV at 3pm today.

Episodes can be watched via the ITV Hub site after they have been screened.