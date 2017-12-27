Will it snow in the North East this weekend?

We didn't get that white Christmas we were hoping for - but we could see a sprinkling of snow heading into the final weekend of the year.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for snow covering the North East, North West, and Yorkshire, as well of parts of Scotland.

The warning is set to begin in the early hours of Friday morning, and run until midday.

The chief forecaster's assessment said: "A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move eastwards over the UK.

With cold air in place, a spell of snow looks likely to develop on its eastern edge.

Above around 100 metres, 2-5cm is possible quite widely, and up to 10cm over higher ground.

Some places to the east of the Pennines may see some accumulating snow to lower levels."

A Yellow warning means that severe weather is possible and could affect you.

According to Met Office advice, you should plan ahead, think about potential travel delays or disruptions.