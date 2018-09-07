Will there be any sun in Hartlepool this weekend?

We're at that point in the year when the weather is switching from summer to autumn.

No-one quite knows what to expect from the weather at the moment and this weekend is no different, however the Met Office says it'll be a relatively dry weekend with some decent high temperatures.

Beginning with Saturday, temperatures are set to reach as high as 17° come 1pm before descending at 4pm. However, within those three hours, there is a 50% chance of some light showers. Don't let that put you off too much with temperatures remaining up to 15° heading towards 8pm.

On Sunday, there is no sign of any potential rain with temperatures expected to rise to as high as 19° when the clock strikes 1pm. Like Saturday, Sunday evening will be remain humid with temperatures not anticipated to drop until 10pm when it hits 13°

And when you wake up with those typical Monday blues, you'll be greeted by dry spells but be prepared for rain and some strong winds throughout the afternoon.

What the Met Office says:

Saturday:

Starting dry, with brief bright or sunny spells. Then the cloud quickly thickens and outbreaks of rain spread east through the morning, persisting through the afternoon, possibly some heavier bursts. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Sunday sunshine and a few showers. Dry Monday morning, but rain and strong winds arrive from the west through the afternoon, clearing later. Tuesday probably cloudy, chance of rain.