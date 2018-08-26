Will wet and windy weather ruin August Bank Holiday Monday?

It's been a wet and windy day for most parts of the North East for at least some of this August Bank Holiday weekend.

But will the weather persist into Bank Holiday Monday - or will it brighten up?

The blanket of rain which swept across Britain this morning should ease this afternoon, with showers becoming less frequent into this evening.

Temperatures will be on the low side, reaching a maximum of 15°C during the day, and dropping to 9°C tonight.

Tomorrow will be breezy with sunny spells and occasional showers, so if you're heading out it might be wise to wear a coat or pack an umbrella.

The showers will become lighter and less frequent through the afternoon, with a mainly fine evening likely for most areas. Maximum temperature 19°C.

Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said Monday is "looking like a much better day", with temperatures expected to reach the high teens and low 20s for many parts of the country.

"Certainly the feel of things will be much better, it will certainly feel warmer," she said.

"There will be a fair amount of cloud around, but with bright spells as well. A few showers possible, but a good deal of dry and fine weather for many."

Tuesday will be dry, with sunny spells and lighter winds.

Some rain likely for a time on Wednesday, clearing to brighter spells and isolated showers for Thursday with a cool north-westerly breeze.