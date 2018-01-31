Win a family trip to the circus when it rolls up in Hartlepool

Big top fun returns to Hartlepool this half term with the Netherlands National Circus and families can see it free with the Hartlepool Mail.

We have teamed up with the circus to give away 15 family tickets worth £81 each.

Featuring an international cast of performers, the show offers two hours of entertainment under the big top.

The circus will set up on the former Jackson’s Landing site between Tuesday, February 13 and Sunday, February 18.

A spokesman said: “Our brand new show is back on tour in the UK and really does have something for everyone.

“An international cast of performers bring you a dynamic mix of traditional and modern circus acts.

“Our show will have you on the edge of your seats with laughter, excitement, suspense, happiness, and joy.”

This year marks the 250th birthday of circus and the Netherlands National Circus is keeping the tradition alive.

Several of the acts touring with the circus will be making their UK debut.

The circus added: “We are really excited to be able to bring our brand new show to Hartlepool and we hope it will be well received as we pride ourselves on producing high quality, affordable family entertainment.”

Show times are 2.30pm and 7pm Tuesday to Friday; 2pm, 4.45pm and 7.30pm on the Saturday and noon and 3pm on Sunday.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the family tickets (two adults and up to three children aged two to 12) just answer the following question: What birthday is circus celebrating this year?

Email your answer to mark.payne@jpress.co.uk by 5pm on Monday, February 5.