Win a New Year’s transformation bootcamp with East Coast Fitness

For this giveaway we’ve teamed up with East Coast Fitness, based in Seaham, East Durham, to help you kick start your fitness in the new year.

The winner will receive a three-month unlimited bootcamp membership worth £171 – the perfect way to work off those Christmas calories.

The successful fitness business is owned by Graham Low, an award-winning personal trainer based in Seaham.

The 12-week programme aims to increase fitness, health and confidence and get you in the best shape of your life.

The winner will receive nutritional support, expert accountability and unlimited workouts per week with an expert coach.

Ex-professional footballer Graham has been nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards. Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.

In 2016, East Coast Fitness won Sole Trader of the Year at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards and retained it again in 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning this prize collect the three tokens that will appear in the paper this week.

Once you have all three tokens return them, along with your name and daytime contact details, to East Coast Fitness Competition, Katy Wheeler, JPI Media, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA by January 14.