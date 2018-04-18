Win a pair of tickets to Hartlepool’s Hot Potato Comedy Club

Here’s a chance to win tickets to have your funny bone tickled when the Hot Potato Comedy club returns to Hartlepool this month.

Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre will once again welcome Hot Potato regular and master of ceremonies Danny McLoughlin and two top comedians.

Danny McLoughlin

The show, featuring Ivo Graham and Jeff Innocent, takes place on Saturday, April 28.

Ivo started his stand-up career at the age of just 18 and soon after he became the youngest ever winner of the prestigious So You Think You’re Funny award at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

His crafty, self-aware wit proved a hit with audiences and critics and all three of his solo shows were met with sell-out runs in Edinburgh and London.

It also led to him making several TV appearances on shows including Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.

Ivo Graham

Website The List said: “He shows off some delightful turns of phrase and ingenious flights of fancy as his tales of semi-failure escalate.”

Meanwhile, Jeff Innocent has been described as everything from ‘philosophical geezer’ and ‘cockney philosopher’ to having the ‘body of a nightclub bouncer and the brains of a university boffin’.

He is an actor, stand-up, writer and was crowned Best Club Comedian of 2016.

While Jeff may look like a character straight out of a Cockney gangster film his stand-up and cultural comment delve much deeper than his hard-man, exterior.

Town Hall Theatre, Raby Road, Hartlepool.

UK comedy guide Chortle says: “He commands the room, hits strong gags with confidence and style and has the audience bending to his every whim.”

Please note, line-ups are subject to change and the 8pm show is not for the easily offended.

Tickets are £10 or £7 up to one week before the show.

Contact the box office on (01429) 890000 or visit www.destinationhartlepool.com

Your chance to win tickets

The Mail has a pair of tickets to give away to the show courtesy of Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

To be in with a chance of winning them just answer the following question:

What award did Jeff Innocent win in 2016?

Send your answer, including your name and address, to Mark Payne, Hot Potato Competition, Hartlepool Mail, 9-13 Scarborough Street, Hartlepool, TS24 7DA.

Or email mark.payne@jpress.co.uk

The closing date for entries is Saturday, April 21.