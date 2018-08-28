Win chance to meet Liverpool football legend with the Hartlepool Mail

Goalkeeping legend Bruce Grobbelaar is coming to Hartlepool and you can see him for free in a great competition.

Andy Husband Promotions who are staging the evening have teamed up with the Hartlepool Mail to give away five pairs of tickets.

It promises to be an entertaining night as the former Liverpool star will regale the audience at the Corporation Sports and Social Club with stories of his life.

Promoter Andy Husband said: “I have done similar events with John Barnes, Ian Rush, Peter Beardsley and Lee Sharpe and they are always popular.

“A lot of people are coming from outside of town for this one as there are a lot of die hard Liverpool fans.

“Bruce will be on stage talking about his career and he will do a meet and greet as well where people can grab a photo and selfie with him.”

Born in South Africa, Grobbelaar is best remembered for his time at Liverpool.

Between 1981 and 1994, he played 627 first team games for the club becoming one of the their most successful goalkeepers, renowned for his extrovert personality and often spectacular style of play with his gymnastic-like agility.

The night on Friday, September 7, will also feature comedy from Geoff Whiting, pie and peas, football cards and a raffle.

Tickets are £30 available from 07429 338296.

To try to win one of five pairs of tickets just answer the following question: What was Grobbelaar’s time span at Liverpool?

Send your answers by email to mark.payne@jpress.co.uk by Friday, August 31. Please include your name and contact details.