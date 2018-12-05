Win chance to see Frankie Allen the UK’s most feared comedian in Hartlepool

A man billed as ‘the UK’s most feared comedian’ is coming to Hartlepool – and the Mail has two pairs of tickets to win to see him.

Liverpool funnyman Frankie Allen pulls no punches when it comes to comedy.

A regular on the club circuit, he is appearing at the Corporation Welfare Club, in Whitby Street, on Friday, December 14 and Saturday, December 15.

Tickets are £10 per person, but the club has teamed up with the Mail to give away a pair for each night’s performance to Mail readers.

Any profits from the night will go to Hartlepool charity Miles For Men and there will also be collections and raffles on the night.

Nancy Pout, manageress of the Corporation, or ‘Clippy’ club, said: “Frankie is selling out pretty much all over the North of England.

“We had him for a charity night in October and he got a fantastic response. The crowd loved him.

“We thought we would bring him back for a Christmas party night.

“We have booked him for two nights because of the way the Hartlepool public responded to him.

“Last time the audience gave him a standing ovation and sang ‘there’s only one Frankie Allen’.”

Both nights will also feature another comedian Terry Joyce and live music making for a packed night of entertainment.

The Miles For Men raffle is to win a car and will be drawn during another night at Christmas featuring top Freddie Mercury tribute Billy West.

It is part of the club’s ongoing commitment to supporting the charity.

Doors open at 6pm for the Frankie Allen night and tickets are available from the club now.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in our competition just answer the following question:

* Where does Frankie come from?

Send your answers to Mark Payne, Frankie Allen Competition, Hartlepool Mail, 9-13 Scarborough Street, Hartlepool TS24 7DA.

Alternatively, email mark.payne@jpimedia.co.uk

The closing date for entries is Sunday, December 9.

Please include your name, address and a contact number, and be available for either night’s performance.

Please note the show is for over 18s and is not for the easily offended.