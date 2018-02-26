Win the adventure of a lifetime as the Tall Ships Races come to Sunderland

The Tall Ships Races are coming to Sunderland this summer - and you can win your own place on board one of the vessels taking part!

Fancy an adventure? Here is the perfect opportunity.

Fans Museum's Michael Ganley tall ship competition, with sponsor Tim Finley, MD TF Shipping Ltd.

This is a chance for one reader to win their very own place in the Tall Ships Races.

Just imagine it. You could be joining the crew of a magnificent vessel as you race from Sunderland to Esbjerg in Denmark.

And to stand a chance of winning, all you have to do is answer the three questions listed below.

The competition is brought to you by the Fans Museum in conjunction with the Sunderland Echo.

Fans Museum founder Michael Ganley had the innovative idea last November to run a competition, and first port of call was to involve lifelong friend Tim Finley, who owns TF Shipping Ltd, based at Boldon Business Park.

Michael said: “This is giving people an opportunity who might not normally be in this remit. It gives a chance for people to get on board.

“It is the chance to experience something that really could change someone’s life.

“It is about people and it is about the community.

“For the Fans Museum, it is about being able to say ‘we are willing to work with organisations and we are keen to support them’.”

The ship which the winner will sail on will only be revealed once the lucky crew member has been decided. That’s because the chosen ship will depend on the particular circumstances of the winner.

But it’s a chance for anyone - from a complete sailing novice upwards - to enter the competition.

The only thing the winner will be asked to do is log a diary and take videos and photographs for a permanent reminder of a never-to-be-forgotten experience.

So come on, get entering and here are some more details on a great competition.

And make sure you follow the Fans Museum on Facebook at SAFC MUSEUM, or on Twitter @FansMuseum.

How to enter.

Answer these three questions and when you have all the answers, log on to the Fans Museum website at http://www.fans-museum.co.uk and follow the entry details.

1 - What was the ship Jack Crawford sailed on, to nail the flag back on the mast in Camperdown?

2 - The Fans Museum’s new home is Monkwearmouth Station. What birthday will it celebrate in June?

3 - What are the latitude and longitude of TF Shipping Ltd’s offices? You will find out more on the contact page of the TF Shipping website at http://www.tf-shipping.com.

The deadline.

Make sure you send your entries by 5pm on Monday, March 5.

The prize.

A life-changing voyage as a sail trainee, sailing from Sunderland to Esbjerg on a magnificent Tall Ship.

The winner gets a berth on the ship, clothing/ equipment if required and flights home.

What you’ll get to do on board.

Sail trainees get to take part in a watch which usually lasts between two to four hours.

They could also get to hoist the sails, climb the mast, navigate and steer the ship, clean the decks and cook in the galley.

The timetable.

* Sail trainees join their ship in Sunderland on Friday, July 13.

* They will leave Sunderland on Saturday, July 14, on board their designated ship as part of the spectacular Parade of Sail.

* They will take part in the Esbjerg Tall Ships festival from Wednesday, July 18, to Friday, July 20. The fun includes a crew party, crew parade and plenty of sightseeing.

* Friday, July 20 - time for your flight home.

More about sail training.

• An exciting, rewarding and fun outdoor sailing adventure for anyone aged 15 and above.

• It’s a chance to experience hands-on sailing and being at sea, learning about every role on board.

• You get to work as part of a team, made up from people of all ages, nationalities, backgrounds and abilities.

• There will be demanding challenges, both physical and emotional.