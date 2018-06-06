Win tickets to new Dusty Springfield show with the Mail

The music of Sixties icon Dusty Springfield arrives on the Hartlepool stage this month in a new show – and the Hartlepool Mail has a pair of tickets to give away.

Dusty and the Shades of the 60s comes to Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre on Wednesday, May 20.

West End star Emily Clark brings Dusty to life as the show celebrates the iconic singer life and her classic hits including You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me and Son of a Preacher Man.

She will be joined on stage by vocal trio The Shades and three dancers, while the show also features hits by artists including Tina Turner, Lulu, and the Beatles.

Produced by Red Entertainment, it is billed as the perfect evening for all ages, and is the follow up show to last year’s Cilla and the Shades of he 60s show.

Emily said: “Ever since I could speak I’ve wanted to sing professionally and, being a huge fan of the music of the 60s, this is a wonderful opportunity for me to pay homage to Dusty Springfield, one of my all-time favourite singers and some of the great songwriters of that time.

“The Shades and I are having an absolute ball on tour and we hope we’re doing the fabulous Dusty justice with our show!”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £19 each.

But the Mail is offering you and your partner or friend the chance to see it for free in our competition.

To be in with a chance of winning just answer the following question:

Who plays Dusty Springfield in the show?

Send your answer, name and a contact number by email to: peter.tennick@jpress.co.uk with Dusty in the catchline. The deadline is 5pm on Wednesday, June 13.