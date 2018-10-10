Win tickets to take family to Hartlepool Model Railway Show

Stunning model railway layouts will go on display in Hartlepool in an annual exhibition – and your family could go for free with the Mail.

We have teamed up with the organisers of Hartlepool Model Railway Show to give away three family tickets.

The show comes to Hartlepool College of Further Education, in Stockton Street, on the weekend of October 20 and 21.

It will feature over 20 individually layouts of varying sizes built by individuals or model clubs from around the country.

Model experts will be demonstrating their skills and be able to answer questions on how to make the most of the hobby or just to get started. In addition, more than 25 specialist traders will be selling everything from boxed train sets to the smallest components and accessories.

The show is organised by volunteers with all proceeds this year going to Families First North East and Hartlepool RNLI.

Opening times are 10am-5pm on the Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Admission is £6 for adults, £5 for seniors and £4 for children and free for those under five. A family ticket admitting two adults and up to three children costs just £18.

But organisers are giving away three through our competition.

Just answer the question below and send you entries by Monday, October 15, to Mark Payne, Model Railway Competition, Hartlepool Mail, 9-13 Scarborough Street, Hartlepool, TS24 7DA. Alternatively, email mark.payne@jpress.co.uk.

Which locomotive holds the world speed record for steam?

A) ROYAL SCOT

B) CLUN CASTLE

C) MALLARD

Don’t forget to include your name and email address or phone number. The winners will be the first three correct answers drawn on the closing date. Winners will be advised by email or telephone.