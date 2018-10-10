Wind and rain set to batter North East this weekend with weather warning in place for parts of region

Wind and rain are set to batter the North East this weekend, with parts of the region subject to a Met Office weather warning.

While there are predictions for a record-busting warm October, and temperatures set to reach 20 °C today, forecasters say he weather is set to turn bitter later this week.

The outlook for Friday and Saturday is for very windy weather with periods of rain, sometimes heavy.

A yellow weather warning is in place for parts of Northumberland, with the Met Office cautioning there is a chance some homes and businesses could be flooded, with potential for power cuts and loss of other services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, forecasters said.

Until the weekend, however, we're in for some warm weather - and a golden autumn day today. Overnight mist and fog has been slowly lifting this morning to leave behind a mostly warm and sunny day.

There will be light winds, breezier towards the coast, with a maximum temperature of 20 °C.

Tonight will be mainly clear at first but mist and fog will form again early, turning cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain later in the night, heavy in some areas. The minimum temperature expected for tonight is 10 °C.

Thursday will be a murky day with patchy rain or drizzle likely at first, but brightening up. Then warm and breezy with sunny spells, but showery rain likely later. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 20 °C.