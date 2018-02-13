Wind and rain to batter North East as country faces miserable forecast

It's set to be a gloomy half-term break across the North East with wet and windy weather expected to last most of the week.

If you're planning to get out and about with the little ones during the school holidays, make sure you pack and umbrella and your waterproofs too.

The North East is set to see some chilly temperatures over the next couple of days, with wind and rain set to continue.

It's going to be in for the night with freezing temperatures forecast later tonight, and in the early hours of Wednesday and Thursday.

Elsewhere across the country, there are yellow weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind across Wales, the South West and parts of Scotland.

Our regional forecast predicts blustery and wintry showers heading towards the weekend, with drier weather on Saturday.

