Winner announced in Hartlepool Mail Nursery of the Year 2018

A Hartlepool nursery is celebrating after scooping the title of the Mail’s Nursery of the Year 2018 winner.

Playmates Private Day Nursery, based on Murray Street was crowned the winner after parents, carers, and the local community voted for it to take the top spot from a shortlist of nurseries in the area.

The competition asked readers to tell us which nursery they thought was the best in the area.

They had to pick from the list of nurseries the one that they felt was deserving of some recognition for going above and beyond in their field each day.

Playmates came out on top, with the honour coming as the nursery gets set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in July.

Manager Julie Hall put their success down to their hard-working team and the good relationship they have built up with the children’s parents and carers.

And family remains at the heart of Playmates nursery, with Julie’s daughters Karsha Bell, 37, and Sophie hall, 26, also working there as a deputy manager and in admin respectively.

While Julie’s husband Stephen Hall is the business director at the nursery.

On their win, Julie said: “We are absolutely over the moon to be recognised by the parents and carers who voted for us.

“It is due to the hard work and determination of all the staff that we are been awarded this accolade.

“We have been recognised as outstanding by Ofsted since 2011 and we have had lots of words of congratulations from parents on winning the award.

“It is a family business and my two daughters work for me.

“On Thursday, July 12, the nursery will be celebrating its 25th anniversary, so the award has come at a nice time.

“Over the 25 years we have been open we have seen the children that used to come to us now bringing in their own children, so we are getting the second generations, which is lovely.”

In the competition, Scallywags Day Nursery took second place and Aldersyde Day Nursery came third.