Winner of Hartlepool Mail’s Curry House of the Year award 2018 revealed

A curry house has proved it has the recipe for success after winning the Mail’s Curry House of the Year award.

Seaton Tandoori, in Front Street, Seaton Carew, is overjoyed after being voted for the honour by its loyal customers.

Seaton Tandoori owner Syed Dulal with the award.

Syed Dulal, who opened the restaurant in 1998, thanked his team of eight staff and regular customers for their support.

The 49-year-old said: “Some of our customers have been coming here for the 20 years we have been open.

“They have been coming to us for so long because they know we provide good food and good service and have done so for 20 years.

“Nothing has ever changed.

“We have kept our prices competitive and offer a six course meal for £8.

“Every three years or so we have a refurbishment and just this month have finished our latest refurbishment.

“We now have new internal lights, new wall paper and new paintings.”

The award asked customers to vote for their favourite curry house from our shortlist, deciding on the one which they felt provided the best quality food and service.

The restaurant which has four full-time staff and two chefs, also sees four of Mr Dulal’s five children help out when needed, such as the busy weekend period.

Popular dishes include Seaton Tandoori’s balti, its chicken tikka chilli massala and its zahl jhool chicken.

The restaurant also offers set meals for up to four people as well as traditional and special dishes to cater for a variety of tastes.

It has a website offering an online order service.

But Mr Dulal said the restaurant is constantly adapting its menu to make sure it has something fresh to offer its customers each time they visit.

The restaurant also has a licensed bar.

On the win, Syed said: “Everyone has been saying that we deserve it and we really appreciate it.

“We are always updating the menu, changing it by adding different dishes.

“We are over the moon to find out we have won and are very happy.

“We want to thank our customers for their support and for voting for us.

“We are so pleased they like it.

“It means a lot and we appreciate it.”

Golden Gate in Church Street Hartlepool came second place, while Spices in Middleton Road came in third place.