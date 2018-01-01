Winner of your Italian Restaurant of 2017 crowned

Good food and a friendly atmosphere is what the manager of the Mail’s Italian Restaurant of the Year winner believes was responsible for their success.

La Porto Italiano Ristorante was voted your favourite Italian eatery in our public vote.

Delighted staff have been presented with their award to show off to customers.

Manager Vickie Higgins said: “We are very proud of the team that works here and very happy to get the acknowledgement off our guests.”

The restaurant, serves up classic Italian favourites of pizza and pastas as well as burgers, steaks while their fish dishes are among their most popular items on the menu.

Vickie added: “I think the reason we have won is because of the quality of our food and also the first class service.

“The service is very friendly, we make people feel at home.

“A lot of our guests say they feel like they have known us for a long time.”

La Porto Italiano, in Queensway, Billingham, is owned by brothers Adil and Biret Iletmis, and Jack Rosca who is also the head chef.

A small team of 10 staff work to make the restaurant a success.

In 2018, they hope open a second restaurant in Norton.

Vickie added: “We would like to thank all of our customers for their continued support throughout nearly four years and to the readers who voted for us.”

Matteo’s restaurant at The Front, Seaton Carew came second in the public vote followed by Maximo’s, at The Old Brewery, Castle Eden, in third.