Winner revealed for readers' favourite Hartlepool cover picture of the year

Whatever the weather, the Hartlepool area really is a beautiful place to live, work and play.

And you've all been there to capture the best of the town and surrounding areas on camera over the past 12 months.

The winning picture taken by Ashley Foster.

We add a new cover picture to the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page almost every week - and we picked the 10 cover pictures of 2017, taken by readers, which received the most likes.

These were put together in an online poll in a bid to find our photo of the year.



We excluded pictures taken by our own photographers, and only included one entry per reader.

You've voted for your favourite from the top 10 - and here are the results from 467 votes:

Ashley Foster: 31%

Garreth Waites: 26%

Micky Gillespie: 12%

Christopher Heathwaite: 7%

David Brightwell: 6%

Chantelle Peacock: 6%

Anthony Bate: 3%

Carl Gorse: 3%

Chris Naylor: 3%

Andrew Smith: 2%