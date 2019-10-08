'In winter I need to run the engine to keep warm' - Majority of Mail readers don't think councils should act against drivers who leave their engines running when parked
An RAC survey says more than 70% of people want to see a crackdown against motorists who leave their engines running when parked – but do Mail readers agree?
We asked readers if they think councils should be taking action against drivers who leave their engines running when parked.
A recent RAC survey found than 72% of people agreed they wanted to see a crackdown on the issue.
But 62% of 300 Mail readers say they don’t think action should be taken against the people who do this.
Here’s what they had to say on the matter:
Antony Baker: “I think our council have got a lot more to do like policing they own in-house accounts and delivering the minimum standards which they find very hard then policing running cars.”
Marky Hewitt: “Can’t even enforce the yellow lines they paint. Can’t even maintain the yellow lines they paint."
Tony Mann: “Where do you draw the line, taxi waiting to pick up a fare, fire engines not much use to pump water without its engine running, recovery vehicles maybe at a scene for several hours? Or will it be the poor private car owner that gets used as a cash cow by cash strapped councils.”
Andy Draper: “My job involves plenty of driving, most lunch hours spent in lay-bys or car parks sitting in the car. In winter I need to run the engine to keep warm.”
These results were recorded at 9pm on Monday, October 7.
