Wintry showers and gales on the way to the North East

Wet and windy weather is expected over the region tonight as a week of rain is forecast.

The Met Office predicts it will be blustery and rainy over the North East, which will continue with scattered showers.

The heaviest rainfall and gales are expected over the hills, with it to get milder as the night goes on.

A minimum temperature of 2 °C is likely.

The week is to begin cloudy with heavy showery rain during the morning.

Winds will ease with brighter conditions developing through the day, but turning gradually colder and windier again later with scattered showers, some wintry and a maximum temperature 7 °C.

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is cold and very windy with scattered wintry showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, with snow accumulations likely, especially over hills.

There is a risk of more persistent rain, snow and gales Wednesday night into Thursday.