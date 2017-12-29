Witness appeal after man indecently exposes himself to Billingham dog walker

Cleveland Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman who was out walking her dog in Billingham.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was walking on East Avenue at around 8.45pm on Thursday, December 28, when when a man rode past her on a bike.

She believed he was riding slower than usual which was suspicious and she watched him ride off to Middle Avenue, then he came back on to East Avenue which is when he indecently exposed himself to the lady.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged around 25 years, very slim build with dark hair. He was wearing a dark t-shirt, dark coloured jogging bottoms and a high-visibility jacket.

The man only cycled away from the scene – towards South View - when a large grey vehicle drove up behind him.

The dog walker believes the male driver witnessed the incident so we are appealing for him to come forward, as well as anyone else who may have information.

Please contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestopper anonymously via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.