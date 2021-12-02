Witness appeal after van catches fire following two-vehicle collision near Hartlepool
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a collision in Hartlepool.
Emergency services were called to the the A689 Stockton Road eastbound just before 6pm on Tuesday, November 30, to reports of a two-vehicle collision between Wolviston and Greatham.
Cleveland Police have confirmed that two transit vans were involved in the incident.
One of the drivers, a 66-year-old man, suffered a broken nose and was treated at Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.
Cleveland Fire Brigade and North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) also attended the incident after one of the vans caught fire.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Paul Dixon, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 204043.
Footage can be uploaded directly at https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-a689-collision
At around 7.20pm the same evening, a vehicle collided with a police car which was at the scene of the original collision.
Cleveland Police said: “Again, there were minor injuries and the vehicles were recovered.”