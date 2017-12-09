Wolves v Sunderland game to go ahead despite bad weather concerns

Sunderland's game at Wolverhampton Wanderers is set to go ahead today despite heavy snowfall in the West Midlands.

The club said yesterday that staff and volunteers would be working to clear Molineux following the period of bad weather on Friday.

But officials say the game is now set to go ahead, with kick-off at 3pm.

About 1,500 Black Cats fans are expected to make the journey to the game.

A statement on the Wolves website read: "As things stand, this afternoon’s game against Sunderland at Molineux (3pm) will go ahead as planned.

"A small and dedicated team of Wolves staff has been working on treating the stadium and pitch into the early hours and then back again this morning to make the area as safe as possible for the large crowd expected this afternoon.

"The City of Wolverhampton Council has also been working on the immediate routes into Molineux.

"Supporters are however advised to allow longer than normal for their journeys to Molineux, and to take care enroute and inside the stadium.

"All the usual road closures will be in place around the stadium at the usual times.

"We would like to wish all supporters a safe trip to Molineux, particularly those Wolves fans travelling long distances and those among the 1,500 Sunderland fans making the trip from Wearside.

"Please keep an eye on Wolves’ official website and social media channels where further updates will be provided should anything change."