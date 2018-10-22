Woman, 57, injured in Hartlepool hit and run

Police are hunting a hit-and-run driver who left the scene after hitting a 57-year-old woman in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on Miers Avenue in Hartlepool involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 57-year-old woman, suffered bruising and swelling.

The collision happened at around 10pm on Thursday October 18, close to the junction with Bruce Crescent.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Police would appeal to the driver of the vehicle and any witnesses to come forward and contact PC Andy Lawson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 193034."