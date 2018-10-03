Woman appears in court charged with murder of Hartlepool mum Kelly Franklin

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of mum of three Kelly Franklin.

Hartlepool woman Julie Wass appeared in court this morning charged with murder following the death of Kelly Franklin in August.

A 48-year-old appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court where she spoke only to confirm her identification and personal details.

The case against Wass, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool, was adjourned and Wass was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Friday.

Kelly 29, was found in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, on Friday, August 3. She is believed to have been stabbed.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, pleaded not guilty to her murder when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court last month.



Ms Franklin died at the scene close to a children’s play area near Chaucer Avenue despite the efforts of passers-by who tried to save her life.

The Mail reported how Army veteran Gary Reid and others rushed to Kelly when they heard cries for help after the attack at around 9pm.



Her devastated family paid tribute to her as a ‘loving, caring, beautiful young mother’.



In a statement released in the days after her death they said: “Kelly Anne Franklin was such a loving, caring, beautiful young mother-of -three whose life has been tragically cut short.

“Kelly was always bursting with life, happiness and joy and you would not bump into her without seeing a beautiful smile on her face.

“She was loved by so many and always had time for others.

“Her three beautiful children were her most treasured things in her life and they are all in complete shock and horror that their mother’s life has been taken away from them and us so suddenly.”

Kettlewell is due to stand trial on January 4 next year.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

The case is expected to last a week.