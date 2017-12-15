Woman arrested after allegedly stealing mobility scooter in Hartlepool

Police in Hartlepool have arrested a woman after she allegedly stole a mobility scooter in the town.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team say there were called out after a scooter was stolen earlier this week.

Officers later arrested a woman believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

The scooter was then returned to its owner.

A post on the policing team's Facebook page read: "Yesterday evening Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team recovered a suspected stolen black mobility scooter that was being driven in a reckless manner throughout the town by a female who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

"The female was later arrested and the scooter will be returned to its rightful owner.

"Perhaps one of the strangest jobs officers have dealt with in recent times."