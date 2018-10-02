Woman charged with murder of mum-of-three Kelly Franklin

A 48-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of Hartlepool mum-of-three Kelly Franklin.

Julie Wass, of Kipling Road, Hartlepool, will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Flowers left on the corner of Chaucer Avenue, off Oxford Road, in tribute to Kelly Franklin.

Ms Franklin, 29, was found in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, on Friday, August 3. She is believed to have been stabbed.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said: "A 48-year-old woman has today been charged with murder in connection with the alleged murder of Kelly Franklin.

"The alleged incident occurred on Oxford Road in Hartlepool on Friday, August 3.

"The woman will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court tomorrow."

Police on Oxford Road following the incident.

Torbjorn Kettlewell, 30, of Oval Grange, Hartlepool, pleaded not guilty to her murder when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court last month.

Cleveland Police said yesterday that they re-arrested the 48-year-old suspect, who had previously been questioned at the time of Kelly’s death.

Ms Franklin died at the scene close to a children’s play area near Chaucer Avenue despite the efforts of passers-by who tried to save her life.

The Mail reported how Army veteran Gary Reid and others rushed to Kelly when they heard cries for help after the attack at around 9pm.

Her devastated family paid tribute to her as a ‘loving, caring, beautiful young mother’.

In a statement released in the days after her death they said: “Kelly Anne Franklin was such a loving, caring, beautiful young mother-of -three whose life has been tragically cut short.

“Kelly was always bursting with life, happiness and joy and you would not bump into her without seeing a beautiful smile on her face.

“She was loved by so many and always had time for others.

“Her three beautiful children were her most treasured things in her life and they are all in complete shock and horror that their mother’s life has been taken away from them and us so suddenly.”

Kettlewell is due to stand trial on January 4 next year.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

The case is expected to last a week and the court heard the central issue is likely to be one of diminished responsibility.