Woman charged with possession of Class A drugs following police raids in Hartlepool

A woman has been charged following drugs raids in Hartlepool earlier this month.

Police arrested seven people on the morning of Monday, December 3 as part of Operation Otley.

Police raid a house as part of Operation Otley in Hartlepool.

Specialist teams searched six homes, four in Wynyard Mews, one in Duncan Road and one in Lanark Road, all in the Owton Manor area.

Seven arrests in police operation to target heroin and cocaine supply in Hartlepool

The operation was in relation to the possession and supply of Class A drugs, money laundering and other offences.

As well as quantities of the suspected drugs and paraphernalia, weapons, suspected stolen goods and a large amount of cash were also seized.

Officers believe that drugs have been coming into Hartlepool from another area of the country.

Police in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool as part of Operation Otley.

Police and colleagues from Hartlepool Police’s Antisocial Behaviour Team were joined by officers from the North East Regional Special Operations Unit.

Sniffer dogs and search teams were used to uncover potential evidence at each site.

A spokeswoman for Cleveland Police said that one woman has now been charged with possession of Class A and Class C drugs.

One woman has been charged to court on warrant, one man is to be interviewed voluntarily, while another man has already been interviewed as a voluntary attender.

A man and a woman have been released under investigation, while three men and one woman have been released without charge.

Anyone with information on drug dealing is able to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, or by phoning 0800 555 111.