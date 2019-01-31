Woman fined after breaching notice put in place as police respond to calls from Hartlepool community

A woman has been warned police will step up their efforts to curb her poor behaviour and could take her to court if it continues to blight the town.

The 26-year-old was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team after breaching her Community Protection Notice (CPN) earlier this week.

The CPN was granted was a result of continued complaints from members of the community and business owners about her behaviour.

The breach was discovered after reports made by those same people continuing to support the Police and Hartlepool Borough Council’s Anti Social Behaviour Team.

The woman was given 14 days to pay the FPN or the matter will be escalated to court where a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) will be sought to deal with continued antisocial behaviour.

There are eight people in Hartlepool who are subject to a Community Protection Warning (CPW) and five who are subject to a CPN in relation to their behaviour in the town centre and Church Street areas.

Two FPNs have so far been issued in relation to breaches.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “We look at all areas across the town and work with local authority partners, business owners and the community to identify problems.

"Tackling anti social behaviour is one of our main priorities due to the high number of calls and reports made and the strain this puts on our resources.

"Our aim is to reduce the number of complaints by addressing the behaviour of a number of people with the use of Community Protection Notices; this will then enable us to direct our limited resources into other areas of concern in the town."

People can report ASB to Cleveland Police by calling 101 or contact Hartlepool Borough Council’s Anti Social Behaviour Team on (01429) 523 100.