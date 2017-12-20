Woman given dress bought with cash from Asda security van robbery gets community order

A woman who was given a dress bought with the proceeds of a security van robbery has been given community work.

Police investigating the taking of a cash box from a guard outside Asda in Hartlepool found the dress in the home of Yasmine Jaafri.

Cash from the box was spent by Amy Walton, who gave the dress to Jaafri, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The two women were accused of taking part in the robbery, but were found not guilty after a trial.

Christopher Barnett, 27, of Wood View, Trimdon Colliery, was convicted of robbery last month and sentenced to four years in prison.

He and an unknown accomplice threatened the guard as he left the store in Marina Way.

The guard dropped the box, and Barnett made off with it in a Mitsubishi Shogun which was later found burned out.

Prosecutor Martin Towers said Barnett and Walton later spent money stained with dye from the cash box in shops in Sunderland and elsewhere in the region.

Mr Towers added: “Receipts for cash purchases of about £400 were found by police in Amy Walton’s house.

“Items bought included a bed, clothing, and perfume.

“Walton was on benefits at the time of £57 a week, and was in arrears with her rent.

“New clothing valued at £58 was found in Yasmine Jaafri’s house.

“She claimed the item had been given to her by Walton.”

Walton, 22, of St Oswald’s Street, Hartlepool, and Jaafri, 19, of Millbank Road, Hartlepool. were convicted of converting criminal property in September, 2014.

Stephen Constantine, defending Jaafri, said: “This offence happened some time ago when she was only 16.

“The others involved were much older.

“Importantly, Ms Jaafri has kept out of trouble since.

“Her financial situation is desperate, but she is managing it without any further offending.”

Walton failed to turn up at court to be sentenced.

Judge Sean Morris sentenced Jaafri to a supervision order of 12 months, including 100 hours of community work.

The judge told her: “The jury found your role in this was limited to receiving a £58 dress which you knew was bought with stolen money.

“You were only 16 at the time, and it appears you fell in with the wrong company.

“I’m not going to lock you up, but don’t breach the orders I have made.”

The judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Walton.