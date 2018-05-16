Woman given first aid by firefighters after chip pan blaze

A crew of firefighters helped a woman recover after a chip pan blaze broke out in a kitchen.

A team from Stranton Fire Station were sent to Garston Grove, off Seaton Lane, just before 10pm yesterday.

While officers gave the woman oxygen, the fire was put out using water and a fire blanket, with a fan used to clear the room of smoke.

The incident was brought to a close by 10.15pm and and woman did not need hospital treatment.

Anyone who would like a home fire safety check can contact Cleveland Fire Brigade on (01429) 872 311.