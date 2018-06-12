Woman in hospital with 'serious injuries' after falling from motorbike in Hartlepool

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after falling from a motorbike on a Hartlepool road.

Police are appealing for information after the incident involving on the A689 westbound, 400m east of Newton Bewley.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 3pm, when the pillion of a Yamaha motorcycle came off the bike.

As a result of the incident, the 41-year-old female pillion of the motorcycle is being treated for serious injuries to her hand, feet, and arms and for pelvic injuries in James Cook University Hospital.

She was originally treated by the Air Ambulance at the scene but was then taken by ambulance to hospital.

The 39-year-old rider of the bike was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the motorcycle prior to the collision to come forward as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are asked to contact PC Lee Benson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 103952.