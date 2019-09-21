Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Hartlepool
A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Hartlepool.
Emergency services were called at 11.08am on the morning of Saturday, September 21, to Catcote Road at the junction with Owton Manor Lane following a crash involving two vehicles.
A woman was taken to University Hospital of North Tees after she was treated by paramedics at the scene.
A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a two-vehicle collision at 11.08am. We sent a double-crewed ambulance and a paramedic to the scene.
“A female patient was taken to North Tees hospital.”
Motorists were told to avoid the area as the road was closed for emergency services to deal with the incident although it has now been reopened.
Two fire engines and police also attended the incident which occurred at the Owton Manor Lane junction.