Woman taken to hospital after emergency services rescue at Hartlepool Marina
A woman has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Hartlepool Marina early this morning.
Police and paramedics attended Hartlepool Marina at around 4am after concern for the safety of a woman.
She was rescued by emergency services and treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to North Tees Hospital.
A Cleveland Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were involved in the incident.
She said: “Police attended a report of a concern for safety of a woman at Hartlepool Marina around 4am this morning, Sunday, July, 25. Officers attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital by ambulance service colleagues.”
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We got a call at 4.04 am this morning for report of a person in the water.
“A paramedic crew attended and treated a woman who had been rescued by emergency services.
“They took her to North Tees Hospital.”