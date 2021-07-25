Woman taken to hospital after emergency services rescue at Hartlepool Marina

A woman has been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to Hartlepool Marina early this morning.

By Pamela Bilalova
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 11:56 am
Cleveland Police were called to the incident.

Police and paramedics attended Hartlepool Marina at around 4am after concern for the safety of a woman.

She was rescued by emergency services and treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to North Tees Hospital.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were involved in the incident.

She said: “Police attended a report of a concern for safety of a woman at Hartlepool Marina around 4am this morning, Sunday, July, 25. Officers attended the scene and the woman was taken to hospital by ambulance service colleagues.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We got a call at 4.04 am this morning for report of a person in the water.

“A paramedic crew attended and treated a woman who had been rescued by emergency services.

“They took her to North Tees Hospital.”

Police