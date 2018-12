A woman was taken to hospital after fire broke out at a house in Hartlepool.

Two appliances, one from the Headland, were called to Chatham Road, in the Dyke House area of the town, just after 9pm yesterday.

The blaze saw kitchen cupboards left scorched.

A woman who was inside the house had to be taken to hospital for a check-up after suffering from smoke inhalation.

No-one was else was hurt in the incident.