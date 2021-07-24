The 18-year-old woman suffered pelvic injuries and was taken from Hartlepool to the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, for treatment.

Cleveland Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them with further information.

The force said in a statement on Saturday afternoon: “Police are appealing after a collision involving an 18-year-old female pedestrian in Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was hit by a car on Rossmere Way, near to the junction with Dundee Road, in Hartlepool on Friday, July 23. Image by Google Maps.

A red Vauxhall Astra collided with the woman on Rossmere Way, near to the junction with Dundee Road, at around 11.20pm on Friday, July 23.

The 18-year-old pedestrian suffered pelvic injuries and was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees for treatment.

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact PC Leslie Thompson, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on 101, quoting incident number 122891.