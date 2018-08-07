Women rally to help families grieving loss of babies

Families dealing with the heartbreak of losing a baby will be able to spend more time with their child thanks to equopment funded by those with their own experiences of grief.

The Walk For Women group of Miles for Men raised more than £2,500 to cover the cost of two cuddle cots to be used in the Hartlepool area.

Funeral director Steve Laughton of Hartlepool's Co-operative Funeral Directors pictured with Carly Wilkins, Sandy Picton and Natasha Stevens.

They will be based with funeral directors and can be requested by the loved ones of an infant as they prepare to say goodbye, with the cooling baskets used to help lengthen the time parents and other family members can spend with a baby following a death.

They have been passed on to the Co-operative and Victoria House funeral homes by the Sleeping Angels team, which includes Carly Wilkins and Natasha Stevens, who both lost babies and were moved to act to help others just like them.

Funds were raised through a fun day held at Seaton Carew, a clairvoyant event hosted at West Hartlepool Rugby Club and a coffee morning held at Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, with Michelle Shield, Kelly Pearson, Elizabeth Fletcher, Gill Kidson and Sandy Picton, of Walk for Women, helping to support the campaign.

Sandy said: “These cots are going to be a great help and the girls have done a great job at raising the funds.

“If anyone who loses a baby needs one of these, they will now be there to be used.

“It’s been quite an emotional journey for us all, but it has also been good to be able to work on something so important.

“It’s a good feeling and because I have children myself, and a lot of us involved have too, we know how this will help others who have lost a child.”

More information about the work of both funds can be found via www.milesformen.co.uk.