Women’s memories of Miners’ Strike wanted for history project

The former Wingate Pit wheel. Researchers want to interview women who lived in coalfield areas.
Women from coalfield areas who remember the Miners’ Strike of 1984/5 are being asked to contribute their stories to a new project that seeks to examine women’s experiences during the strike.

Historian Florence Sutcliffe Braithwaite said: “We hope to interview women who live or lived in coalfield areas, and who remember the strike of 1984/5.

“We are seeking women with strong connections to mining communities.”

Those wanting to contribute or want more details can do so at coalfield-women@ucl.ac.uk or call 07902 596116.