Women’s memories of Miners’ Strike wanted for history project

Women from coalfield areas who remember the Miners’ Strike of 1984/5 are being asked to contribute their stories to a new project that seeks to examine women’s experiences during the strike.

Historian Florence Sutcliffe Braithwaite said: “We hope to interview women who live or lived in coalfield areas, and who remember the strike of 1984/5.

“We are seeking women with strong connections to mining communities.”

Those wanting to contribute or want more details can do so at coalfield-women@ucl.ac.uk or call 07902 596116.