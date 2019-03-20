Women take top roles at North East CBI and Chamber

Women have taken over senior posts at the top of two major North East business organisations.

Virgin Money director of public affairs Emily Cox has been appointed North East chair for the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), while AES Digital Solutions’ Lesley Moody has taken over the role of North East England Chamber of Commerce President after predecessor John McCabe’s decision to stand for North of Tyne Mayor.

It is an honour to be President of the Chamber and follow on from John McCabe’s determination to help our members grow their businesses Lesley Moody

Awarded the MBE last year for services to gender diversity in financial services, Emily Cox is a qualified lawyer who has been on the board of the NewcastleGateshead Initiative for two years and is also on the board of The Sage.

“I am delighted to have taken up a post with the CBI, which is fully committed to striving for the best interests of businesses across the North East, not only in relation to Brexit but the issues that matter most to employers to make our region prosper,” she said.

Sarah Glendinning, Regional Director of CBI North East, said: “This is a critical time for our businesses and Emily’s appointment will assist the CBI in making sure the views of the North East are heard loud and clear as we look to build an open and stable economy of high-productivity jobs across the country.”

Lesley Moody was already chamber President-elect but will now take on the post early: “It is an honour to be President of the Chamber and follow on from John McCabe’s determination to help our members grow their businesses,” she said.

“There has never been a more important time for the chamber to be an influential voice on the national stage, especially with the challenges around Brexit but with other crucial issues such as articulated in the Chamber’s ‘Stronger North East’ Campaign.”