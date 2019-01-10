Women urged to unleash their inner warrior with help of Hartlepool rugby club

Women are being urged to unleash their inner warrior by taking up rugby this new year.

Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club is encouraging women to step out of their comfort zone - with the support of one of their friends - and learn more about the sport in a dedicated training camp.

The Warrior camp consists of paired activities to teach participants the skills and techniques of the game while having fun and making new friends.

The first session will take place on Wednesday at the club’s grounds in New Friarage, West View Road, Hartlepool at 6.30pm.

Vicky Macqueen, former England Rugby international, said: “Rugby is a very sociable sport. The work you do together on the pitch bonds you on and off the pitch, and personally rugby has given me so many lifelong friends.

“Women should definitely try rugby because it is such an exhilarating feeling knowing that you are there with 14 other teammates that have got your back and you’re all striving for the same goal. Rugby has a place for women of all shapes and sizes too, with different positions for different strengths. It really is a great sport for anyone as well as a fantastic, fun way to stay both mentally and physically healthy.”

All you’ll need to take part are a pair of trainers, your usual workout gear and a ‘have a go’ attitude.

The Warrior Camp Campaign aims to attract more women to take up contact rugby through the teaching of key introductory skills and drills for the game.

Rugby has a wide range of different playing positions, each requiring a different set of skills and attributes. It is one of the fastest growing female team sports in England.