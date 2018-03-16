Work expected to last into next week as Hartlepool road closed due to gas leak

A gas company has apologised after a leak caused a junction of a busy Hartlepool road to be closed off.

Thornhill Gardens has been completely closed at its junction with Hart Lane for several days after the road has been dug up.

Northern Gas Networks work in Thornhill Gardens and Hart Lane.

Repair works started on Saturday and have grown as engineers try to locate the source of the leak.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) said in a statement: “Due to the location of the mains, and to complete the repair as safely and quickly as possible, the gas distributor has been required to close Thornhill Gardens at the junction of Hart Lane until the repair has been made.”

A diversion is in place via Jesmond Road and Chester Road.

John Richardson, business operational leader at Northern Gas Networks, added: “We’re working closely with Hartlepool Borough Council to minimise disruption to road users, residents and businesses while this essential repair work is taking place.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience at this time and apologise for any inconvenience experienced.”

The works are expected to last until Wednesday, March 21.

For further information about the project people can contact Northern Gas Network’s Customer Care Team on 0800 0407766 or email customercare@northerngas.co.uk

Elsewhere in Hartlepool Northern Gas Networks is also replacing ageing gas mains with more durable plastic pipes in several roads in the King Oswy area.

Two-way traffic lights are in Seaton Lane for works in the road to connect properties to the network.

Anyone who smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.

The line open around the clock.