Work programme helps fill roles at new Subway set to open in summer

Unemployed people involved with Hartlepool Borough Council’s Learning and Skills Team are learning the bread and butter of working in the food industry.

It comes after Subway approached the council in search of staff to work at a new branch opening in the summer.

Seven individuals were then identified through the Tees Valley Routes to Work Project and Tees Valley Pathways and Routeways Programme.

A ‘Routeway’ into employment was organised, which included food hygiene, first aid, employability and interview skills courses, and all participants who successfully complete the Routeway received a guaranteed interview from Subway.

Nicola Barrass, the Subway store manager responsible for recruitment, said: “The support we have received from the Hartlepool Borough Council Learning and Skills Team has been invaluable.

“They listened to our requirements, trained the individuals in areas that would help them hit the ground running, and we’ve had the pleasure of working with and welcoming on board some very talented individuals.”

Martin Brightman, one of the participants engaged on the Tees Valley Pathways & Routeways Programme, said: “Starting this Routeway into employment has given me the basic skills and knowledge to get my foot on the career ladder.

“We are now on the last stage of the Routeway and have been attending induction days to gain hands-on experience and learn the ropes. I’ve learnt so much in such a short space of time.”

Hartlepool Borough Council delivers both the Tees Valley Pathways and Routeways Programme and Tees Valley Routes to Work Project. The Tees Valley Pathways and Routeways Programmes are part-funded by the European Social Fund and supported under the Youth Employment Initiative, providing bespoke support, personalised education, and employment and enterprise opportunities alongside innovative activities.

Unemployed individuals interested can contact Hartlepool Borough Council’s Project Team on either 01429 857080 or YEI@hartlepool.gcsx.gov.uk.

The Mail reported last week that Subway branch agreed a 10-year lease to move into a unit in Billingham town centre.

The new outlet will be in an 895sq ft unit at 49 Queensway, and is planned to open in the summer.

The arrival of Subway is the latest addition in Billingham, which has recently welcomed the likes of Aldi and Costa Coffee, while Argos has also recently announced it is renewing its lease for another 10 years.