Work starts on converting Hartlepool landmark building into student flats

Work has started on a major revamp to a landmark building in Hartlepool.

Titan House in York Road is being developed to provide accommodation for students attending Cleveland College of Art and Design’s university campus in Hartlepool.

From left: David Butler and Shelley Bage from Thirteen with Patrick Chapman from Cleveland College of Art and Design.

The inside will be changed to provide 44 open-plan and one-bedroom flats, all with their own private kitchen and bathroom and students will have access to a communal room for socialising.

Developers, Thirteen, worked with CCAD to identify appropriate accommodation in Hartlepool to house an expected increase in student numbers from the start of the new academic year in September and Titan House was chosen.

It is a five-minute walk from the CCAD campus in Church Street and the investment work on the building will add to the 81 student bed spaces at Crown Halls and Lime Crescent that Thirteen already manages.

Thirteen’s Chris Smith said: “The development work on the building will provide college students with modern, safe and secure accommodation to help them settle in Hartlepool, while also securing the future of Titan House.

“As well as students being able to access quality accommodation right in the town centre, local businesses will also benefit from the increased number of residents in the area, as they may make use of the wide range of services including the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, local cafes, bars and other leisure facilities.”

Patrick Chapman, vice principal from Cleveland College of Art and Design, said: “The college was delighted to work with Thirteen once again, to provide much needed high quality accommodation for our growing numbers of students.

“It is really important to us that we provide secure, attractive places for students to live so that their experience of living in the town matches the pre-eminent specialist creative learning they encounter at the college.

“As we grow, attracting more students from across the UK, this is a good news story for the town.”

(L to R) Alan Bell, Shelley Bage, Amy Trundley, David Butler, Neil Bowye, Patrick Chapman and Claire Atkinson.

Darroch Baker, divisional director at Forrest, which is carrying out the work, said: “Commencing this work at Titan House marks our first project with Thirteen. It further supports Forrest’s solid track record in delivering high quality refurbishment and remodelling projects and will give this significant asset a new lease of life and provide quality homes for students.”

The work is due to be completed in time for students to move in for the new term in September and Thirteen will manage the building.