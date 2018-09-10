Work starts on Hartlepool ‘Can House’ demolition

Work has started on the demolition of Hartlepool’s so-called Can House which is coming down as part of a new housing development.

Workmen have begun removing the thousands of beer cans that former occupant Philip Muspratt decorated the house with in Raby Road.

Workmen have begun to clear the house prior to demolition later this week

The house has been cordoned off for a number of months and the whole property is to be demolished this week.

Mr Muspratt died in 2015 and the house has been empty for some time.

He spent years decorating the house with empty beer bottles and cans including the shape of a large cross on the side.

Mr Muspratt and the house were the subject of a documentary film made by Hartlepool filmmakers Maxy Bianco and Michael Smith in 2012.

Cans have been removed from the front of the 'Can House' in Raby Road, Hartlepool in preparation for demolition. Picture by Frank Reid

The house is one of a number in the area that are being knocked down as part of a housing regeneration scheme by Hartlepool Borough Council and housing company Thirteen.

This phase of the development will be known as Willow Fields and will be made up of 64 two and three bedroom homes.

They are to include 26 houses for affordable rent and 38 two-bed bungalows for affordable rent and shared ownership.

Planning permission was granted by the council in December 2016.

The house was decorated with thousands of empty beer tins over a number of years by the former occupant Philip Muspratt. Picture by Frank Reid

The area is said to be a key strategic regeneration priority for the town.

Architects said the redevelopment of the site will provide high quality housing to meet the needs of local residents, while the layout aims to address previous anti-social behaviour issues.

Phase one of the scheme saw 33 new two and three-bedroom homes built in the Raby Gardens area.

Thirteen said in June this year: “We are working in partnership with Hartlepool Council to regenerate housing within Hartlepool.

The house in its former glory before any of the work started.

“This particular property has been empty for some time and now that we have acquired it we are able to move on with the plans for this part of the town, to provide more much-needed quality homes for local people.”