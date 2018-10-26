Work starts on Hartlepool road and pavement improvements

Road and pavement work in Hartlepool in the coming months is set to see parking spaces created and resurfacing schemes launched.

A programme of road and pavement improvements is underway following a decision by councillors to spend a significant budget saving on the works.

Work has started on the first schemes - in Chaucer Avenue where a grass verge is being converted into an additional parking area and Munro Grove where the existing hard-standing area has been resurfaced.

Other road and footpath resurfacing schemes are scheduled for mid-November into December, with further works to follow after that.

Speaking in Chaucer Avenue, Councillor Stephen Akers-Belcher, chairman of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee, said: “It is good to come out and see some of the work that is being carried on the ground.

“When we are out and about as councillors talking to residents these works are the kind of initiative they tell us they want to see, so I am pleased that the council is now delivering on this.

“Over coming months we are going to see a lot more work across the town which will result in improvements to the town’s roads and footpaths. I’d like to thank residents in advance for their patience.”

Following a review of loan repayment costs which found that charges would be less than the recurring annual budget, the council’s Finance and Policy Committee took a decision in the summer to allocate the savings to the highways and pavement improvements.

This money is in addition to previously-allocated funds.

At the time, Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, the leader of the council and chairman of the Finance and Policy Committee, said: “I am delighted that the committee has agreed to invest further in our highways.

“The decision was unanimous and, clearly, the message coming out was that we have listened to our residents who have been saying over recent months that they want to see greater investment in roads and footpaths and that they very much want that investment to be in their communities."