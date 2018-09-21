Work under way to restore power cuts after more than 200 customers are left without electricity

Unplanned power cuts have left more than 200 properties across Hartlepool and East Durham without electricity.

Northern Powergrid has said 20 premises in Hartlepool with a TS25 postcode have been affected.

The issue was reported just after midnight and it expects to restore the power by 11am.

It has also said 190 premises in the Peterlee area with the SR8 postcode have been affected.

It was reported at 6.48am and is expected to be restored by 10.15am.

The company said it is also aware of a further issue in the Shotton Colliery area, where a further 10 premises are affected,

It is said it was reported at 5.21pm yesterday and expects the power to be restored by 12.15pm today.

In all three cases it has stated the problem has been caused with the cables or equipment that serve the areas.