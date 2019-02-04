Workers hit by doughnut factory blaze invited to support and advice event

Workers who have been affected by a huge blaze at Country Style Foods doughnut factory in Peterlee over the weekend are today being invited to an event to receive guidance and support.

Horden & Peterlee Rugby Club, on Eden Lane, will be hosting the drop-in event on behalf of the Eden Hill People Centre today.

They have worked alongside Groundworks to contact different agencies to be available if anyone would like some advice or a chat.

Doors opened at 9am today.

An investigation is today underway after a fire broke out at the factory, which is described as 'modern craft bakery' in Armstrong Road on the North East Industrial Estate, at 6.27pm on Saturday night.

Crews from Peterlee, Seaham, Wheatley Hill and Durham fire stations attended the building which produces up to 40,000 doughnuts an hour.

Ambulance crews were also in attendance but it's understood nobody was injured during the fire.

A spokesman from Horden & Peterlee Rugby Club said: "To the people who may have been affected by the unfortunate fire at Country Style Foods factory over the weekend..

"The Eden Hill People Centre have asked Horden & Peterlee Rugby Club to use their premises as a drop in.

"Groundworks have helped us contact different agencies to be available if anyone would like some advice or even a chat, we have CAB, East Durham Trust etc.

"We understand that this is maybe not the answer to all problems but we are hoping it might be able to help those who need it ."

A spokesman for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said: "This was quite a substantial fire and crews were out until 10.38pm, at one point the aerial ladder platform was also called in from Durham.

"Officers have been out to the scene since to make sure the site is safe.

"No casualties were reported and an investigation is now underway.