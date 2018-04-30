Wynard Park workers saddle up for fitness

Staff at a housing development have been told to get on their bikes.

A new bike loan scheme is helping workers at Wynyard Park improve their fitness.

Hitting the road

Employees have been taking advantage of the improved weather during their lunch breaks to make use of the development’s new cycle sharing scheme, which offers the free use of bikes to travel around the exclusive 840-acre woodland estate.

Craig Pinder, Wynyard Park’s Development Manager, said: "It’s great to see the bikes being put to such good use. London has its Boris Bikes, Manchester and Newcastle have Mobikes and now Wynyard Park also has its very own bike sharing scheme.

"It’s yet another way that we are deliberately doing things differently at the development. This is an amazing location to live in, surrounded by woodland and wildlife with high quality landscaping throughout, and the finishing touches like the use of free cycles for residents, a dedicated Welcome Lodge with a bespoke concierge service and 24/7 CCTV security all add further to that.”

The new cycle scheme at Wynyard Park offers residents the free use of traditional style bikes, which come complete with basket, helmet and lock. The bikes can be reserved at the estate’s Welcome Lodge.

Wynyard Park is located between Hartlepool and Stockton and is accessed via entrances on the A689 between the A19 and the A1.