Wynyard A689 wind farm is shut down as investigation into turbine blaze begins
A wind farm has temporarily shut down while an investigation into a turbine blaze begins.
Flames could be seen around 10 miles away from the site at Swainston Lane, near High Swainston Farm, close to the A689 at Wynyard, on Thursday evening.
The blaze also triggered more than 90 calls to Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service after it started at around 5.45pm.
Crews from Newton Aycliffe and Peterlee stations were there in turn for three hours as they monitored the burning blade.
They left at around 8.50pm after they ensured the site was safe when the blade fell to the ground.
A spokeswoman for site operator EDF Renewables confirmed on Friday morning that the wind farm had closed down while a full investigation takes place into the cause of the blaze.
She added: “A fire on one of our turbines at Walkway wind farm has been contained by Durham and Darlington fire and rescue service.
“They were on the scene just off the A689 between Sedgefield and Billingham, in County Durham, last night and we would like to thank them for their help.”
“Everybody is safe after the fire started at around six o’clock last night. It is too early to say what the cause was and there will be a full investigation.”
Walkway wind farm has been in operation since 2008 and it has seven two megawatt turbines.
A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were there waiting for the blade to drop off and then we handed over to EDF at 8.51pm.”