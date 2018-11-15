X Factor star Joe McElderry coming to Hartlepool

North East singing star Joe McElderry is set to headline a celebrity concert in Hartlepool next summer.

The former X Factor winner, from South Shields, is set to perform with Hartlepool Male Voice Choir at the Borough Hall in June.

Lesley Garrett pictured on stage with the Hartlepool Male Voice Choir. Picture by Tom Collins.

Joe, 27, has a large fanbase after winning the X Factor nine years ago and sings everything from pop to opera and stage musicals.

He follows in the footsteps of Russell Watson, Lesley Garrett and Aled Jones who have headlined the choir’s celebrity concerts in previous years.

Choir Chairman Duncan Graham said: “We are delighted that we have got him.

“He is a local lad and is very versatile. He has done all sorts of things.

“He is keen to come to Hartlepool and it will be something a bit different.

“We have previously had Russell Watson three times, Lesley Garrett and Aled Jones twice so we thought we would look around for something different this year.

“Joe appeals to everybody from the young to the grandmas. He has got that wholesomeness about him.

“It will be something to look forward to.”

Joe won the X Factor in 2009 when he was just 18 beating runner up Olly Murs who has also gone on to enjoy a successful career.

Joe also won the ITV series Popstar to Operastar in 2011.

On stage, he has played Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat which toured the UK.

In August he headlined a memorial concert to teenage sweethearts Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford in South Shields’ Bents Park.

Joe is currently touring venues in the North East and comes to Billingham Forum on November 22.

As with the choir’s previous celebrity concerts, Joe will sing both solo and with the choir for certain numbers.

The concert will be on Saturday, June 15 and start at 7pm.

Tickets are due to go on sale early next year and will cost £25.

Details of how to buy them will be released by the choir later.

Next year is shaping up to be a big year for the Male Voice Choir as it celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Duncan added: “We have been getting away with singing in public for 60 years.

“We still have one of our founder members who is in his 90s and our membership is in the 70s so we are doing alright.”

Before then, the choir has its annual Christmas Concert to look forward to and prepare for.

It takes place at the Borough Hall on Friday, December 14, at 7pm.

Tickets for the festive show are £10 and are available from choir members of Duncan Graham on (01429) 296945 or Secretary Mick Waller on (01429) 423063.

They are also available from Fens Fish Grill on Catcote Road, Hartlepool Discount Store on the Headland and The Carpet Studio, in York Road.